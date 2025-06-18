Latvia sees continued labor market recovery
Photo: Wikipedia
Latvia's unemployment rate continued its downward trend in May 2025, with both male and female joblessness showing improvement, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau. Registered unemployment also fell, signaling sustained labor market resilience.
