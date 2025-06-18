North Macedonia sees strong potential for green energy cooperation with Azerbaijan – MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. There is significant potential to strengthen energy cooperation between North Macedonia and Azerbaijan, Blagica Lasovska, Member of Parliament of North Macedonia, told Trend on the sidelines of the 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC PA).

“I believe there is room for greater cooperation between Macedonia and Azerbaijan. Our parliamentary delegation is here today, and our parliamentary president is holding bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani colleagues. I truly believe this cooperation will continue to grow,” Lasovska noted.

She emphasized that energy, particularly green energy, is emerging as a key priority for North Macedonia’s new government.

“Green energy is very important to the world. My country must move in the direction of green energy. This is now a top priority for the new government, and energy in general is a strategic sector. Azerbaijan can support us in this transition. As I understand, your country is rich in both conventional and green energy resources,” she said.

The MP also highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties and stressed the importance of continued political dialogue.

“I think our politicians should meet and discuss all the important issues. As a parliamentarian, I believe we have a key role to play in this process,” Lasovska added.

She expressed hope that during the session, discussions would address energy cooperation among other issues that connect the two countries, adding: “This is a great moment to build something new and meaningful for both our nations.”