AIFC describes Azerbaijani-Kazakh economy-friendly Caspian fiber-optic opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18.​ The joint project between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to build a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) called the "Digital Silk Road" will be critically important for the economic modernization and digital transformation of both countries, analysts said, Trend reports.

This was stated in a joint report by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University.

Experts note that the FOCL will diversify telecommunication routes, ensure network redundancy and resilience, reduce latency, and increase capacity to support the digital economies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The project will create favorable conditions for the expansion of sectors such as fintech, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

The Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), located near the Baku International Sea Trade Port, along with Kazakhstan’s free economic zones, will play a key role in the project’s implementation.

Construction of the FOCL is planned for this year. The cable will span about 380 kilometers and offer a capacity of up to 400 terabits per second. The total investment volume is preliminarily estimated at over $50 million.

The report emphasizes the importance of timely project completion, noting previous delays. Successful implementation is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economic growth of both countries and boost the efficiency of other joint initiatives.

