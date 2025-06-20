Azerbaijan set to repair private houses in its liberated Khojavand district

Restoration and construction efforts are actively underway in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district. Work includes repairing private homes in Girmizi Bazar settlement and Taghavard village. The project, valued at 11.86 million manat ($7 million), is being carried out by a consortium of Frekans Construction and Ugur Tikinti.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register