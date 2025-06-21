Industrial flow of oil/gas condensate discovered at Turkmenistan’s Goturdepe field

The productive flow was recorded at a depth of 3.975 meters, specifically between 3.658–3.664 meters, by the Lebapnebitgazgözleg expedition of the Türkmengeologiýa State Corporation. These hydrocarbons represent a valuable addition to the country’s fuel and energy complex.

