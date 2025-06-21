Turkmenistan and Tajikistan’s Khatlon plan to expand interregional cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. Turkmenistan and the Khatlon Region of Tajikistan have announced plans to expand cooperation across agriculture, industry, culture, humanitarian, and tourism sectors, Trend reports.

The announcement was made following a meeting on June 20 between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Aimyrat Gochmyradov, and Chairman of the Khatlon Region, Davlatali Said, held within the International Tourism Forum “Khatlon – the Warm Heart of Tourism.”

The parties discussed enhancing interregional ties based on existing agreements between the Khatlon regional administration and Mary and Lebap regions of Turkmenistan. These agreements cover trade and economic, scientific and technical, social, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

They also discussed establishing sustainable business contacts between enterprises, participation in joint events, and exchanging information on ongoing projects.

The meeting highlighted the symbolic opening of the Makhtumkuli Fragi Secondary School in Dusti district, Khatlon region, on September 1, 2024, which was attended by the presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan via video link.

Following the discussions, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening trade and economic partnerships and implementing new joint initiatives.