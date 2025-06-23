EBRD debuts Uzbekistan's pilot green economy program findings (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has so far committed $149 million through credit lines under its Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) to five local financial institutions—Ipak Yuli Bank, Ipoteka Bank, Hamkor Bank, SQB, and Uzbek Leasing International, a source at the EBRD told Trend.

As of the first quarter of 2025, the affiliated financial institutions have deployed approximately 40 percent of the allocated capital, underwriting in excess of 200 initiatives valued at $59 million throughout Uzbekistan.

"They helped domestic businesses achieve energy savings of 510,000 GJ and reduce annual carbon emissions by more than 17,000 tonnes. It is expected that the remaining funds will be fully used by the end of 2026 and will help support green economy projects," the representative said.

The GEFF program was launched in Uzbekistan in 2019 as a pilot initiative aimed at helping local small businesses invest in green technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as technologies for climate adaptation and mitigation.