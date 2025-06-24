Visa's senior shines light on bright prospects of Azerbaijan's e-commerce landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Effective development of e-commerce requires a developed infrastructure, Senior Director of Visa and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintech, and Ventures in CIS and Southeast Europe Yevgen Lisnyak said during the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025—Finance and Technology Exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

"When referring to infrastructure, I delineate two critical components: firstly, the availability of internet connectivity, and secondly, the efficiency of logistical frameworks." For instance, when a nation establishes a robust logistical framework that facilitates expedited distribution, it effectively addresses a primary 'pain point' for the consumer. What distinguishes the paradigms of offline shopping from their online counterparts? Even at this juncture, during the e-commerce transaction process, I find myself subjected to a latency period. In a non-digital environment, I obtain the merchandise instantaneously. Lisnyak articulated that this is the juncture at which the nation must enhance its performance.

In his assessment, the operational parameters in Baku are optimal—the infrastructural framework is indeed robust. Nevertheless, the rural sectors remain inadequately serviced regarding both digital connectivity and logistical frameworks.

"The enterprise capable of optimizing rapid logistics and enhancing user engagement will unequivocally emerge as a frontrunner," he emphasized.

Moreover, as articulated by Lisnyak, the e-commerce landscape in Azerbaijan remains in a nascent stage of development; however, it concurrently possesses substantial latent potential for exponential growth trajectories.

"The demographic exhibits a robust digital fluency, coupled with elevated consumer anticipations regarding service excellence. Nevertheless, a substantial proportion of liquidity persists within the economic framework, coupled with a diminished confidence quotient in digital service platforms," he articulated.

Lisnyak articulated that the nation can leverage the paradigms of digital commerce evolution observed in jurisdictions like China or the UK, where the e-commerce segment constitutes a substantial 35-40 percent of the aggregate trade equilibrium.

