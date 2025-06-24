Uzbek-Malaysian Business Forum leads to deals on oil, agriculture, and trade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. During the Uzbek-Malaysian Business Forum, a ceremony was held for the exchange of signed agreements in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, and trade, Trend reports.

The forum transpired as an integral component of the Malaysian governmental delegation’s itinerary and showcased Akram Aliyev, the Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade from Uzbekistan. It was co-facilitated by Jamshid Kuchkarov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Economy and Finance, alongside Fadillah bin Yusuf, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, serving concurrently as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Resources.



Presenters elucidated on investment paradigms in Uzbekistan, while stakeholders engaged in discourse regarding the potential for synergistic collaboration across sectors, including energy, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and trade.



Furthermore, strategic B2B and B2G dialogues were orchestrated, engaging stakeholders from the commercial sectors and governmental entities of both nations to enhance bilateral synergies.



At the onset of this fiscal year, it was disclosed that the trade corridor between Uzbekistan and Malaysia has experienced a robust uptick of 25 percent, underscoring the flourishing ecosystem of their intricate partnership.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel