BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. As reported, yesterday, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the "November 8" Power Plant in Mingachevir.

The total capacity of the "November 8" Power Plant, the largest thermal power plant in the energy sector of Azerbaijan built during the independence period, is 1,880 megawatts. The commissioning of this plant is of great importance in terms of increasing the country's energy potential, ensuring energy security, and accelerating economic development.

The main advantage of the "November 8" Power Plant is its high capacity. The production capacity of 1,880 megawatts means a significant increase in Azerbaijan's energy balance. This creates conditions for more efficient satisfaction of domestic demand for electricity.

The country's energy security is closely linked to sustainable and uninterrupted energy supply. The "November 8" Power Plant acts as a new, modern, and reliable source of energy in the energy system. The high capacity and new technologies of the plant contribute to strengthening energy security by increasing the efficiency of energy production.

A stable and sufficient energy supply is an important condition for the economic development of the country. The commissioning of the "November 8" Power Plant will allow industrial enterprises to expand their activities, meeting energy needs. This, in turn, will create favorable conditions for creating new jobs, attracting investment, and diversifying the economy. As energy demand grows, the country's export potential will expand, and Azerbaijan's position in international markets will strengthen.

New environmental standards and technologies are being introduced at modern thermal power plants. The "November 8" Power Plant also operates with fewer harmful emissions due to the use of natural gas. This is an important support for environmental protection in the country, reducing air pollution and combating climate change. Thus, by applying the principles of environmental sustainability in the energy sector, it becomes easier for Azerbaijan to achieve global environmental goals.

Azerbaijan is already of strategic importance in the region as an energy exporter. As the capacity of the "November 8" Power Plant increases, the country's potential for energy exports also grows. This brings additional revenue to the state budget and increases the prestige of Azerbaijan as a regional energy hub. The city of Mingachevir, where the power plant is located, will begin to play an important role as a strategic center in the field of electric power.

The "November 8" Power Plant is a project equipped with modern equipment and meets high technological standards. This makes a great contribution to the process of modernization of the energy system of Azerbaijan. The introduction of new technologies increases the efficiency of energy production, reduces costs, and strengthens the competitiveness of the energy sector in the long term.

The establishment of the "November 8" Power Plant, which is considered an important event in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, is assessed as a successful example not only for the country but also for international cooperation. The great contribution and active participation of Italian and Chinese companies in the implementation of this project played an important role in the process of modernization and expansion of the energy infrastructure of Azerbaijan.

The commissioning of the "November 8" Power Plant is the beginning of a new era in the energy system of Azerbaijan. This plant strengthens the country's energy security, supports sustainable economic development, contributes to environmental protection, and further strengthens Azerbaijan's position in the regional energy market. This largest thermal power plant will become one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy.

