Azerbaijan reconstructing its Ashaghi Mughan Canal in multi-million manat project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Azerbaijan is hitting the ground running with Phase I of its infrastructure initiative to give the Ashaghi Mughan Canal a facelift, Trend reports via the State Water Reserves Agency.

The initiative, managed by the Public Legal Entity “Directorate of Facilities Under Construction,” is currently in its nascent phase, with stakeholders engaged in the contractor selection process to facilitate the reconstruction execution.



The financial outlay for the initiative has been appraised at 133.9 million manat, equivalent to $78.7 million.

The Ashaghi Mugan Canal is situated in the southeastern quadrant of the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the expansive Mugan Plain territory. This conduit is integral to the hydrological framework within the region, extending from the source tributaries of the Kura and Araz rivers to the expansive Caspian Sea basin.

