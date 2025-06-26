Azerbaijan counts Low Value Payments Clearing Settlement System transactions in May 2025

In May 2025, Azerbaijan’s Low-Value Payment Clearing and Settlement System (LVPCSS) processed over 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion) in transactions, totaling more than 9.7 million payments. Compared to May 2024, transaction volume fell by 3.3 percent and the number of transactions dropped by 31 percent. Despite this, the average transaction amount rose by 40.1 percent to 403.4 manat (about $238).

