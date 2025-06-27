Iran discloses product exports via its Mahabad customs
Products worth $10.3 million were exported through Mahabad customs in northwestern Iran during the first three months of the current Iranian year. About 90 percent of these exports went to Iraq, with the remainder sent to other neighboring countries. The main exports included petrochemical products and carpets.
