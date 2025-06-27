Kazakhstan reports 10% rise in investment, with strong manufacturing focus

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. Kazakhstan recorded a 10% year-on-year increase in fixed capital investment in 2024, with the manufacturing sector emerging as the primary driver of growth over the traditionally dominant raw materials sector, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Sklyar, total fixed capital investment reached 19.4 trillion tenge (approximately $37.27 billion) this year. Over the past five years, investments in this category have grown by 55%.

“Of the total investment volume, nearly 79% came from the private sector,” Sklyar said. “Although its share slightly declined compared to last year, the absolute volume of private investment increased from 14.7 trillion to 15.3 trillion tenge (from approximately $28.22 billion to $29.42 billion). At the same time, public investment rose significantly from 2.9 trillion to 4.1 trillion tenge (from about $5.57 billion to $7.87 billion).”

The shift toward non-resource-based investment, particularly in manufacturing, reflects Kazakhstan's broader strategy to diversify its economy and promote sustainable long-term growth.