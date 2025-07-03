Iran's Central Bank allocates funds to support capital market

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has allocated 600 trillion rials (nearly $998 million) to stabilize the country’s capital market, Trend reports. Recent meetings between the CBI and Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) officials have focused on this effort. Regular meetings and continued support for the capital market are planned.

