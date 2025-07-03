Slovenia sees slight monthly growth in market output
Slovenia's total market production showed mixed trends in April 2024, posting slight monthly growth but continuing a downward trajectory on an annual basis and over the first four months of the year, official data shows. Construction led the monthly gains, while service activities saw the sharpest decline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy