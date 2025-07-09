Iran’s Khosravi customs drive notable export growth to Iraq amid trade shifts
Iran’s Khosravi customs checkpoint in Kermanshah province saw a significant rise in exports to Iraq, reaching over half a million tons valued at nearly $230 million in the first quarter. Overall, Kermanshah’s customs exported more than 1.6 million tons of goods worth around $670 million during this period.
