Uzbekistan sees construction uptick led by prominent large enterprises

Uzbekistan’s major enterprises and organizations have significantly boosted construction activity in early 2025, with projects totaling 21.9 trillion soums from January to May. This marks an 18.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year, underscoring the expanding influence of large construction firms in the country’s infrastructure growth.

