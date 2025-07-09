Iran raising bar on nation's caviar production
Iran’s caviar production grew by 17 percent last year, reaching 25.1 tons. Sturgeon meat output also rose 26 percent to 6,050 tons. The country exported over 7.5 tons of customs-declared sturgeon caviar, with more likely leaving through suitcase trade.
