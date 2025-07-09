Latvian investment in Azerbaijan hits new highs in 1Q2025

Foreign direct investments from Latvia in Azerbaijan reached $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. This marks a $9 million increase, or a 7.3-fold rise, compared to the same period in 2024. Investments from Latvia accounted for 0.7 percent of Azerbaijan’s total FDI during this time.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register