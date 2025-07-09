Latvian investment in Azerbaijan hits new highs in 1Q2025
Foreign direct investments from Latvia in Azerbaijan reached $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. This marks a $9 million increase, or a 7.3-fold rise, compared to the same period in 2024. Investments from Latvia accounted for 0.7 percent of Azerbaijan’s total FDI during this time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy