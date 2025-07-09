Uzbekistan sees drop in POS terminal numbers in June 2025

As of June 2025, Uzbekistan's POS terminal network experienced a slight decline, with the total number dropping to 426,111. Market leaders Hamkorbank, Xalq Bank, and the National Bank maintain significant shares, while smaller banks continue to hold minimal presence. This report provides detailed insights based on the latest Central Bank data.

