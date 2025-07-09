Trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan shows remarkable upward trend

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 9. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 43.5 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan indicates that mutual trade volume reached $99.9 million during the reporting period. Exports from Kazakhstan amounted to $80.1 million, showing a 44.3 percent increase, while imports from Kyrgyzstan reached $19.8 million, up by 39 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

In the fiscal year 2024, the aggregate trade volume between the two nations reached $350.9 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.4 percent compared to the preceding year, 2023.



The aforementioned metrics were articulated by the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Baglan Bekbauov, during a convening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz collaborative task force focused on agrarian synergy. The stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding the advancement of a strategic framework aimed at enhancing reciprocal agricultural commodity flows for the fiscal years 2024–2025.



Among the pivotal undertakings is a pilot agrarian exposition showcasing Kyrgyz commodities, slated to transpire in Astana. The parties also concurred to optimize commercial exchanges between Kyrgyzstan's Talas region and Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region, while evaluating strategies to augment freight throughput at border facilitation points.