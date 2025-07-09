Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 28 currencies went up, while 16 currencies dropped down compared to July 8.

The official rate for $1 is 603,754 rials, while one euro is valued at 706,767 rials. On July 8, the euro was priced at 707,883 rials.

Currency Rial on July 9 Rial on July 8 1 US dollar USD 603,754 603,288 1 British pound GBP 819,464 822,656 1 Swiss franc CHF 757,340 756,943 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,235 63,495 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,732 59,781 1 Danish krone DKK 94,732 94,882 1 Indian rupee INR 7,040 7,032 1 UAE Dirham AED 164,399 164,272 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,975,873 1,976,276 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 212,414 212,398 100 Japanese yen JPY 411,225 413,571 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,912 76,852 1 Omani rial OMR 1,568,666 1,567,534 1 Canadian dollar CAD 441,534 442,071 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 361,806 362,706 1 South African rand ZAR 33,859 34,009 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,085 15,085 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,698 7,669 1 Qatari riyal QAR 165,866 165,738 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,111 46,054 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 393,854 392,827 1 Saudi riyal SAR 161,001 160,877 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,605,729 1,604,489 1 Singapore dollar SGD 471,443 472,061 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 494,407 492,872 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,097 20,060 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 288 287 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 439,812 439,275 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,998 111,978 1 Chinese yuan CNY 84,149 84,088 100 Thai baht THB 1,851,212 1,853,604 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 142,395 142,454 1,000 South Korean won KRW 439,913 440,452 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 851,557 850,900 1 euro EUR 706,767 707,883 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,223 116,120 1 Georgian lari GEL 222,269 221,996 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,128 37,107 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,666 8,646 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 184,350 184,212 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 355,149 354,875 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,066,330 1,066,689 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,840 62,052 1 Turkmen manat TMT 172,038 172,034 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,408 5,484

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 837,426 rials and $1 costs 715,369 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,616 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,884 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 867,000–870,000 rials, while one euro is worth 999,000–1.02 million rials.

