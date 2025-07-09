Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 9

Economy Materials 9 July 2025 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 28 currencies went up, while 16 currencies dropped down compared to July 8.

The official rate for $1 is 603,754 rials, while one euro is valued at 706,767 rials. On July 8, the euro was priced at 707,883 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 9

Rial on July 8

1 US dollar

USD

603,754

603,288

1 British pound

GBP

819,464

822,656

1 Swiss franc

CHF

757,340

756,943

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,235

63,495

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,732

59,781

1 Danish krone

DKK

94,732

94,882

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,040

7,032

1 UAE Dirham

AED

164,399

164,272

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,975,873

1,976,276

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

212,414

212,398

100 Japanese yen

JPY

411,225

413,571

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,912

76,852

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,568,666

1,567,534

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

441,534

442,071

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

361,806

362,706

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,859

34,009

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,085

15,085

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,698

7,669

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

165,866

165,738

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,111

46,054

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

393,854

392,827

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

161,001

160,877

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,605,729

1,604,489

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

471,443

472,061

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

494,407

492,872

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,097

20,060

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

288

287

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

439,812

439,275

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,998

111,978

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

84,149

84,088

100 Thai baht

THB

1,851,212

1,853,604

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

142,395

142,454

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

439,913

440,452

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

851,557

850,900

1 euro

EUR

706,767

707,883

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,223

116,120

1 Georgian lari

GEL

222,269

221,996

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,128

37,107

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,666

8,646

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

184,350

184,212

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

355,149

354,875

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,066,330

1,066,689

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,840

62,052

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

172,038

172,034

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,408

5,484

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 837,426 rials and $1 costs 715,369 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,616 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,884 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 867,000–870,000 rials, while one euro is worth 999,000–1.02 million rials.

