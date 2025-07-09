Azerbaijani oil elevates in valuation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on July 8 grew by $0.79 (1.06 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $75.49 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.83 (1.13 percent) to $74.29 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude rose by $0.8 (1.37 percent) relative to the previous rate, resulting in a price point of $59.33 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, increased by $0.75, or 1.05 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $72.05 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

