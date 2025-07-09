Uzbekistan, Russian Gazprom Neft outline roadmap for expanding oil and gas ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom Neft, to discuss future prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports.

The meeting was focused on the implementation of a mutually beneficial partnership, outlined in an agreed-upon "roadmap."

Particular attention was placed on collaborative ventures in critical domains including subsurface investigation, the advancement of intricate hydrocarbon reservoirs, the digital transformation of the sector, and the cultivation of top-tier technical talent.



In the fall of 2023, Gazprom Neft and Uzbekneftegaz formalized a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies in drilling methodologies within Uzbekistan’s hydrocarbon extraction sites. Significantly, NoyabrskNeftegaz, a strategic subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, has adeptly finalized the construction of a production well at Uzbekistan's Shurtan field, achieving this milestone ahead of the projected timeline.



Gazprom Neft, formerly recognized as Sibneft, stands as the third-largest entity in the Russian hydrocarbon sector and occupies the third position in terms of refining capacity metrics. The entity, a subordinate division of Gazprom, is strategically positioned in St. Petersburg, having transitioned its primary operational base from Moscow in the year 2011.

