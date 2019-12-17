Over 30 state facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan in 11 months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

From January through November 2019, more than 30 important state-owned facilities were put into operation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

In particular, the Koroglu Transport Exchange Center, the syringe manufacturing plant, the administrative building of the Pirallahi district Executive Power, the youth center of the Pirallahi district, as well as the administrative building and the first center of the DOST Agency in Pirallahi district were commissioned in Baku, while a branch of Azerkhalcha OJSC and Gobustan-Poladli highway were put into operation in the Gobustan district.

The property services center of the State Committee for Property Issues, the Mardakan-Gala highway, the SOCAR urea production plant in Sumgayit, a polyethylene factory and an Olympic sports complex in the Beylagan district, a local history museum, Kabirli-Eyvazalilar-Birinci Ashigly-Alinazarli and Mingechevir-Bahramtepe-Beylagan highways were also commissioned in 2019.

---

