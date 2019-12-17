Over 30 state facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan in 11 months

17 December 2019 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

From January through November 2019, more than 30 important state-owned facilities were put into operation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

In particular, the Koroglu Transport Exchange Center, the syringe manufacturing plant, the administrative building of the Pirallahi district Executive Power, the youth center of the Pirallahi district, as well as the administrative building and the first center of the DOST Agency in Pirallahi district were commissioned in Baku, while a branch of Azerkhalcha OJSC and Gobustan-Poladli highway were put into operation in the Gobustan district.

The property services center of the State Committee for Property Issues, the Mardakan-Gala highway, the SOCAR urea production plant in Sumgayit, a polyethylene factory and an Olympic sports complex in the Beylagan district, a local history museum, Kabirli-Eyvazalilar-Birinci Ashigly-Alinazarli and Mingechevir-Bahramtepe-Beylagan highways were also commissioned in 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory establishes export to Germany
Business 13:10
Azerbaijan increasing export volumes
Business 12:58
Azerbaijanis purchase over 1,000 real estate properties in Turkey
Turkey 12:02
Azerbaijani company to increase production of sausages
Business 11:37
Another OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijan-Armenia state border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41
Azerbaijan to chair one more int'l organization
Politics 10:09
Latest
Japanese Sumitomo, Uzbek Bank sign $100M agreement
Finance 13:20
Over 100 km of pipes for new gas pipelines in Uzbekistan welded into singe string
Construction 13:15
Since 2015 salary of railway workers in Azerbaijan greatly increased
Economy 13:12
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory establishes export to Germany
Business 13:10
Petrofac’s net production expected to decline as of 2019
Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan increasing export volumes
Business 12:58
Petrofac announces revenue forecasts for 2019, 2020
Oil&Gas 12:53
Seminar on role of private sector in agriculture, food sector starts in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 12:50
Shell companies paid over $10B in corporate income tax
Oil&Gas 12:41