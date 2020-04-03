Kazakhstan to construct prefabricated hospitals to battle coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Three infectious diseases hospitals will be constructed in Kazakhstan using prefabricated structures to battle coronavirus spread in the country, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Commission of Provision of Emergency State under Kazakhstan’s President.

The hospitals will be constructed in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities.

Additionally the commission made a decision to extend suspension of ventures and organizations operation period in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities till Apr. 13, 2020, excluding ventures operation of which provide for livelihoods of two cities and the health of their population.

The latest data said that the total number of coronavirus infected in Kazakhstan is 453 people, including 199 in Nur-Sultan, 93 in Almaty and 11 in Shymkent.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 53,000. Over a million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 211,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

