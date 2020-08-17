Number of permissions granted for construction down in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 4,169 permissions were issued in January through June 2020 (16,5 percent less compared to the same period of previous year) for construction of buildings of 2.5 million square meters in Georgia, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistical Office (Geostat).

Some 78,3 percent of the total permits have been issued in 4 regions of the country, namely: 5 percent of the construction work in Tbilisi, 9.6 percent -in Kvemo Kartli region, 6.4 percent - Imereti region and 6.3 percent in Adjara region.

In January through June, 2020, the permissions were issued for the construction of multifunctional residential complexes, hotels, trade facilities, industrial enterprises, agricultural objects and other buildings.

Residential complexes amount of a relatively large share of the granted permissions.

More than half of the total completed construction account for four regions of the country: Tbilisi, Kakheti region, Imereti region and Kvemo Kartli region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356