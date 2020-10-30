New fruit processing plant built in Georgia
Latest
Numerous sites hit by missiles attack on Azerbaijani Barda were in civilian areas - VICE News reporter (VIDEO)
Strike on Azerbaijani is tragedy - Chairperson of Migration, Refugees, Displaced Persons Council of PACE
ICRC facilitates handover of combatants bodies killed in action during escalation of Karabakh conflict
Amnesty International verifies use of banned cluster bombs by Armenia to attack Azerbaijani Barda (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan avenges attack on Barda: Armenian units that subjected to fire civilian infrastructure, civilian population destroyed (VIDEO)
French COJEP issues report on civilian casualties as result of Armenian attacks on densely populated Azerbaijani areas
World will lose heavily from enmity with Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish top official on Trend's 'Baku-Istanbul' teleconference (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Discussions related to durable resolution of Karabakh conflict ongoing constantly - OSCE (Exclusive)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates brotherly people of Turkey on 29 October-Republic Day