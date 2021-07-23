Israel to suspend travels to Georgia amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will be included in the list of "red" countries, where Israeli visitors will no longer be allowed to travel, Trend reports via the Israeli Embassy in Georgia.

According to the embassy, the decision will be reviewed weekly.

"According to the decision of the Israeli government, starting from July 30, Georgia will be included in the list of "red" countries, where travel for Israeli visitors will no longer be allowed (except in exceptional cases). This status will be reviewed on a weekly basis and in case of improvement of the epidemiological situation in Georgia, the relevant restrictions will be erased or removed", the embassy said in a statement.

Some 15,837 visitors from Israel visited Georgia last month.

