Azerbaijani Railways plans to purchase ten more high-speed trains – chairman (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is currently working on the railway transformation, the company's Chairman Rovshan Rustamov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark while talking to reporters, noting that it is planned to completely renew the railways and corporate governance.

According to Rustamov, the Baku-Sumgayit route is capable to transport 20,000-25,000 passengers a day.

“Ten more high-speed trains are planned to be purchased for this route. Agreements on the matter have been reached as of yet and the first trains will arrive in Azerbaijan by the end of 2023,” he added.