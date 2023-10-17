Number of countries, companies party to Caspian Construction Week keeps multiplying

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The number of participating countries and companies taking part in the Caspian Construction Week is growing, Head of the Fundraising and Communications Department of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Parvin Baghirova said, Trend reports.

"A total of 23 countries and 391 companies will take part in the Caspian Construction Week, which will be held from October 19 through October 21, 2023. The number of participating countries is 30 percent more, and the number of participating companies is 20 percent more compared to 2022," he said.

In addition, about 60 percent of companies will participate in the Caspian Construction Week for the first time, and 30 percent of all participating companies will be local companies.

Türkiye will present the largest exposition after Azerbaijan (15 percent of the entire exhibition area).

"Countries will present their stands both individually and collectively, including the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Germany," he said.

In addition, during the exhibition, B2B meetings will be held and information stands, including about Azerbaijan’s Shusha, and stands with children's works about Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, will be presented.

Karabakh carpets with a large number of national ornaments will also be presented in the corner "Karabakh, the land of carpet weaving".

Moreover, panel discussions on the topic "The ‘Great Return’ to Karabakh and Ecological Balance" will also be held within the framework of the exhibition.

Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools" (Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition "Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".