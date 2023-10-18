Work scope on state land cadastral registers in Azerbaijan's liberated territories posted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The work on state land cadastre registration continues within the framework of the implementation of the "First State Program on the Great Return to the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan Liberated from Occupation,", the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the implementation of the "First State Program on the Great Return to the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation", land cadastral registration efforts continue in the liberated areas. Field survey activities covering a total area of 718,406.5 hectares have been completed as part of these operations. Specifically, the works in Zangilan (70,860 hectares), Gubadli (79,876 hectares), Kalbajar (195,406 hectares), Jabrayil (104,936.5 hectares), and Lachin (177,417 hectares) districts have been successfully finished, and these areas have been integrated into the respective cadastral systems. Meanwhile, the ongoing land registration projects in Fuzuli (45,636 hectares) and Aghdam (44,275 hectares) districts are currently in progress," said Jabbarov on X.

The decree on approval of the "First State Program on the Great Return to the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan Liberated from Occupation" was signed on November 16, 2022.