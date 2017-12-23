Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan, China sign multi-million deals

23 December 2017 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 23

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Agreements worth more than $30 million were signed during the Uzbek-Chinese business forum held in Beijing with the participation of more than 150 Chinese enterprises.

The forum was organized during a visit of a delegation of Uzbek business circles to Beijing and Shanghai on December 19-20.

The forum was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan jointly with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) with the assistance of the Uzbek Embassy in China.

The export and investment potential of Uzbekistan was presented during the forum.

The Chinese participants showed great interest in the latest decisions of Uzbekistan’s leadership on the liberalization of foreign exchange market and export-import operations, as well as the free economic and small industrial zones being created in the country.

Azernews Newspaper
