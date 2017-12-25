Uzbek finance minister sacks 50 employees in major staff reshuffle

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 25

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov dismissed 50 employees today, including head of the Tax and Customs Tariff Policy Department Irina Golysheva and head of the Methodology of Accounting and Audit Department Sharafitdin Khaidarov.

The reason for the dismissals is the shortcomings in the work of the Finance Ministry and, in particular, the lack of purposefulness in the draft 2018 state budget, which Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev refused to sign.

Addressing the Uzbek parliament earlier, the president criticized the work of the Finance Ministry.

The president said he dismissed Ella Ostrogojskaya, who headed the Main Department of the State Budget of the Ministry of Finance, but Ostrogojskaya’s influence is felt up to now.

The president threatened to dismiss the finance minister and all his deputies if there are no changes in the work of the ministry within one month.

