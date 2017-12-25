Uzbek finance minister sacks 50 employees in major staff reshuffle

25 December 2017 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 25

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov dismissed 50 employees today, including head of the Tax and Customs Tariff Policy Department Irina Golysheva and head of the Methodology of Accounting and Audit Department Sharafitdin Khaidarov.

The reason for the dismissals is the shortcomings in the work of the Finance Ministry and, in particular, the lack of purposefulness in the draft 2018 state budget, which Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev refused to sign.

Addressing the Uzbek parliament earlier, the president criticized the work of the Finance Ministry.

The president said he dismissed Ella Ostrogojskaya, who headed the Main Department of the State Budget of the Ministry of Finance, but Ostrogojskaya’s influence is felt up to now.

The president threatened to dismiss the finance minister and all his deputies if there are no changes in the work of the ministry within one month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan, China eye to co-op closely in geological information technologies
Economy news 25 December 18:37
Center for study of privatization problems created in Uzbekistan
Economy news 25 December 16:35
Russian company develops "national messenger" for Uzbekistan
Central Asia 25 December 16:32
"KazTransOil" ups tariffs for Russian oil transportation to Uzbekistan for 2018
Oil&Gas 25 December 11:10
Uzbekistan to introduce “dual corridor” system to process export-import docs
Uzbekistan 25 December 10:50
Tashkent hosts its first-ever election of MPs to district councils
Uzbekistan 25 December 09:41
Uzbekistan, Iran consider transit cargo transportation
Economy news 25 December 09:10
Uzbekistan to cancel exit visas
Uzbekistan 24 December 14:46
Uzbekistan intends to develop aerospace activity
Central Asia 24 December 14:26
Uzbek company’s net profit up by 1.5 times
Oil&Gas 24 December 14:14
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan, China sign multi-million deals
Economy news 23 December 16:44
Uzbek president states need to reform National Security Service
Uzbekistan 23 December 15:09
Uzbek president to join informal meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State
Central Asia 23 December 10:20
Uzbek president refuses to approve 2018 state budget
Uzbekistan 23 December 09:59
EBRD issues $30M to Uzbekistan's major financial institution
Tenders 23 December 09:08
Over 21,600 farms in Uzbekistan to become multifunctional
Uzbekistan 22 December 21:18
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender to buy simultaneous interpretation equipment
Tenders 22 December 19:33
Uzbekistan defines agencies to liaise with int'l financial structures
Uzbekistan 22 December 17:27