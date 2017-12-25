Uzbekistan, China eye to co-op closely in geological information technologies

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 25

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

State Committee of Uzbekistan for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadaster hosted a meeting with a Chinese delegation, the committee reported Dec. 25.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the experience gained in geodesy and geological information. In addition, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed hope for joint implementation of projects, as well as further development of partnership with Uzbekistan in geological information technologies.

As part of their visit to Uzbekistan, the Chinese delegation visited the Department of Land Resources and State Cadaster of the Samarkand Region.

China is the second partner of Uzbekistan (after Russia) in terms of trade volume for 10 months of 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news