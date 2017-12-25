Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan reach $1.5B (UPDATE)

25 December 2017 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan have reached $1.5 billion, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin said.

Oreshkin made the remarks at an expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian and Russian-Azerbaijani business councils in Baku Dec. 25.

The minister stressed the high potential of economic relations between the two countries.

“This is a positive fact that the volume of mutual investments between the two countries is growing,” he said. “Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan have already reached $1.5 billion. Azerbaijan is also actively investing in Russia.”

Oreshkin added that the two countries have achieved great progress in solving many issues.

"A week ago, 14 Azerbaijani companies received permission for the supply of tomatoes to the Russian market,” he said. “The capacity of these companies is more than 60,000 tons, so we expect big volumes to be supplied to Russia."

“Both sides have outlined directions for further work and they will continue to work in this direction with the aim of diversifying the Azerbaijani and Russian economies,” the minister said.

The minister also stressed the possibility of joint export of both Russian and Azerbaijani products to the markets of third countries.

The data of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia for 11 months of 2017 amounted to $1.89 billion, of which $528.97 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey’s MUSIAD eyes to expand activity in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 December 20:20
Drilling of first well at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field may be delayed
Oil&Gas 25 December 17:27
Operation of MoneyPolo in Azerbaijan suspended
Economy news 25 December 17:02
Russia's standards agency says Nissan to recall 127,738 cars
World 25 December 16:23
Passenger bus carrying Azerbaijanis overturns in Turkey, 30 injured
Society 25 December 16:14
Chairman of Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant’s management board appointed
Economy news 25 December 16:10
Azerbaijan to increase excise rates on import of gasoline
Economy news 25 December 15:30
Azerbaijan preparing draft law on social rights' protection of disabled people
Economy news 25 December 15:23
Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan reach $1.5B
Economy news 25 December 14:46
Azerbaijani, Russian companies ink MoUs (PHOTO)
Economy news 25 December 14:38
Azerbaijan aims to apply new mechanisms to develop trade relations with Russia
Economy news 25 December 14:37
Excises on alcohol, tobacco products to be increased in Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 December 14:35
New adviser appointed to Azerbaijani minister of taxes
Economy news 25 December 14:25
Russia revokes Red Wings Airlines permit for flights to Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 December 14:06
Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency to start functioning Jan. 1
Politics 25 December 13:45
Creation of operator for Azerbaijan’s Absheron field delayed
Oil&Gas 25 December 13:31
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan taking serious steps to implement UN Sustainable Development Goals
Politics 25 December 13:06
Official: Azerbaijan seriously considers UN Sustainable Development Goals
Politics 25 December 13:06