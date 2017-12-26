Support for family business in Azerbaijan expanding

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The number of sales points of the Center for Simplified Support for Family Business (ABAD) in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan is expanding, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Inam Kerimov said at an event, in Baku Dec 26 dedicated to the formation of cooperation between small entrepreneurs and ABAD.

“ABAD” (ASAN Support to Family Business) centers are established to carry out socially oriented projects aimed at ensuring the active participation of the citizens in the social-economic life of Azerbaijan, developing small and medium entrepreneurship, raising the employment rate of the population and supporting the establishment of competitive family businesses in the country.

“ABAD” centers implement assistance projects for family businesses engaged in the areas of arts and crafts, and agriculture. “ABAD” centers also provide business planning, marketing, branding and design, financial accounting and legal assistance services to family households.

According to Kerimov, currently regional offices of ABAD operate in the Masalli, Balakan and Guba districts.

"Including sales centers for the final products in Baku and regions, ABAD sales centers are located in Icheri Sheher, the airport, the Baku railway station. In the near future such centers will appear in the city of Gabala and five-star hotels in Baku," Kerimov said.

His pointed out that the income received from sales of products in such centers is redirected to the bank accounts of entrepreneurs cooperating with ABAD.

"ABAD is expanding its activities in 2018. There are plans to build a ceramics center in the city of Sheki and the Baku settlement of Nardaran," Kerimov said.

Also, the implementation of large-scale events in the Guba-Khachmaz economic region is envisaged.

Kerimov reminded that ABAD also began cooperation with the European Union. He said the EU will allocate $1 million to expand the activities of ABAD in the Sheki-Zagatala economic region.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news