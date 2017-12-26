Management changes at IBA’s Moscow branch

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Management changes have been made in the IBA-Moscow Supervisory Board [subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan].

Fargan Novruzov has been appointed new member of the IBA-Moscow Supervisory Board, says a message on the website of the Center for Disclosure of Corporate Information, owned by Russian Interfax news agency.

Novruzov, who is the head of the IBA-Moscow legal department, will work as part of the Supervisory Board for one year.

Earlier, Farid Hashimov served at this post. He left IBA-Moscow Supervisory Board December 22. Hashimov was re-elected member of the Supervisory Board of the bank in September 2017.

Zaur Garaisayev is the chairman of the Supervisory Board of the bank. Agshin Amirov is also a member of the Supervisory Board.

IBA-Moscow Bank was founded in 2002.

