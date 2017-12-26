Development of SMEs important for Azerbaijani economy: deputy minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) plays one of the most important roles in the development of the Azerbaijani economy, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov told reporters in Baku Dec. 26.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to establishment of cooperation between SMEs and the Center for Simplified Support for Family Business (ABAD).

Mammadov reminded that the development of SMEs is reflected in the “Strategic roadmap on production of consumer goods in Azerbaijan at the level of small and medium-sized enterprises.”

“The Ministry of Economy is carrying out regular activities in this direction,” Mammadov noted. “For example, a special fair has been recently organized for the development of SMEs and the provision of support to this sphere. Establishment of cooperation between ABAD and entrepreneurs is a continuation of these measures. Our goal is to inform the general public about the opportunities being created by ABAD and help entrepreneurs increase the range of products.”

He added that the products manufactured by SMEs are sufficiently competitive and the ministry will continue supporting their export.

