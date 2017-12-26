North-South Corridor participants to mull cargo flows with Indian operators & forwarders

26 December 2017 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Member countries of the International North-South Transport Corridor project will discuss cargo flows along the corridor to Europe with the operators and freight forwarders of India in January 2018, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message Dec. 26.

This issue was discussed in Baku by members of a working group on organization of cargo transportation and development of transit potential of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The event was attended by Igbal Huseynov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, as well as representatives of railway agencies of Russia, Belarus and Iran.

The meeting participants also discussed schedule of container train traffic from Iran’s Astara to Moscow and in the opposite direction, opening of the Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway section, various reports of Iran’s and Azerbaijan’s representatives.

At the end of the event, the relevant documents were signed.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and more than 10 million tons of cargo in the future.

