Azerbaijan receives export offers worth $500M via Azexport portal (UPDATE)

27 December 2017 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:23)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azexport.az state portal, which contains information about the products manufactured in Azerbaijan, received export orders worth $500 million in 2017, said Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2017.

Gasimli said that more accurate data will be available in a few days.

“Cotton, knitwear, chicken eggs, poultry meat and other products were exported via the Azexport portal in 2017. Moreover, entrepreneurs can plan their production in advance for the next year, based on the already received orders,” noted the executive director.

Azexport portal received export orders for the delivery of non-oil products worth $444.6 million in January-November 2017.

The orders were received from 71 countries.

Azexport portal was created in accordance with the president’s order ‘On the creation of a unified database of goods produced in Azerbaijan’ dated September 21, 2016.

The portal aims at providing information on Azerbaijani goods and a favorable platform for their sale on foreign and domestic markets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
“Azerbaijan’s financial, banking sector will show positive dynamics in 2018”
Economy news 15:46
ADB outlines crediting priorities for projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:45
“2018 to become year of economic development for Azerbaijan” (UPDATE)
Economy news 15:33
Changes expected in management of Azerbaijan's Yapi Kredi Bank
Economy news 15:18
High indicators expected on implementation of strategic road maps in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Economy news 15:17
Tender: Iran’s gas company to buy light fitting
Tenders 15:13
National Bank of Kazakhstan provides support to five banks to improve financial stability
Economy news 14:50
Iran witnesses trade balance fall by over 400% Y/Y
Business 14:44
Iran’s GDP growth stands at 5.6%
Business 13:59
Iran’s NIDC unveils drilling performance details
Business 13:05
Construction in Kazakhstan grows, yet gets less of loans
Economy news 13:04
Turkey interested in creating joint chamber of commerce & industry with Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:54
High indicators expected on implementation of strategic road maps in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:34
Azerbaijan receives export offers worth $500M via Azexport portal
Economy news 12:23
Iran’s Astara customs income falls by 8%
Business 12:21
Kazakh commodity exchange sees growth in grain sale-purchase transactions
Economy news 12:18
Agricultural production in Azerbaijan to grow 4%
Economy news 11:59
“2018 to become year of economic development for Azerbaijan” (FOTO)
Economy news 11:58