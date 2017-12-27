Azerbaijan receives export offers worth $500M via Azexport portal (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:23)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azexport.az state portal, which contains information about the products manufactured in Azerbaijan, received export orders worth $500 million in 2017, said Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2017.

Gasimli said that more accurate data will be available in a few days.

“Cotton, knitwear, chicken eggs, poultry meat and other products were exported via the Azexport portal in 2017. Moreover, entrepreneurs can plan their production in advance for the next year, based on the already received orders,” noted the executive director.

Azexport portal received export orders for the delivery of non-oil products worth $444.6 million in January-November 2017.

The orders were received from 71 countries.

Azexport portal was created in accordance with the president’s order ‘On the creation of a unified database of goods produced in Azerbaijan’ dated September 21, 2016.

The portal aims at providing information on Azerbaijani goods and a favorable platform for their sale on foreign and domestic markets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news