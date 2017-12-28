Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover expected to hit $150M (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus is expected to reach $150 million until the end of 2017, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

He reminded that for ten months of this year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $119 million, which is 15 percent more than in the same period last year.

In 2016, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $124.5 million.

The ambassador noted that in 2018, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus will grow significantly as a result of implementation of a number of economic projects.

“Trade between the two countries is multifaceted,” he said. “In particular, products of machine engineering, food, woodworking and pharmaceutical industries are supplied to Azerbaijan. This is while Belarus, in turn, actively imports products of petrochemical industry, aluminum for engineering, food products and alcoholic beverages from Azerbaijan. The first foreign trading house of Azerbaijan was opened in Belarus.”

