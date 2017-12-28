Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover expected to hit $150M (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

28 December 2017 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus is expected to reach $150 million until the end of 2017, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

He reminded that for ten months of this year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $119 million, which is 15 percent more than in the same period last year.

In 2016, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $124.5 million.

The ambassador noted that in 2018, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus will grow significantly as a result of implementation of a number of economic projects.

“Trade between the two countries is multifaceted,” he said. “In particular, products of machine engineering, food, woodworking and pharmaceutical industries are supplied to Azerbaijan. This is while Belarus, in turn, actively imports products of petrochemical industry, aluminum for engineering, food products and alcoholic beverages from Azerbaijan. The first foreign trading house of Azerbaijan was opened in Belarus.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
No ban on former official to exit Azerbaijan: Prosecutor General’s Office
Society 16:00
Azerbaijan postpones joining Turkish postal operator’s e-commerce project
IT 15:44
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 200M manats at auction
Economy news 15:35
Azerbaijan, Russia agree to organize sea trips on Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:25
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:21
Another rescue team in for search of missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan
Society 14:41
2017 was successful for Azerbaijan-Belarus relations: envoy
Politics 13:37
Plans on drilling wells at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field in 2018 revealed
Oil&Gas 13:34
Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Dec. 29
Economy news 12:58
SOCAR may open network of filling stations in Belarus
Oil&Gas 12:27
Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia
Politics 12:26
Citizens of 14 more countries to obtain electronic visas through ASAN Visa system
Society 12:25
Azerbaijan, Belarus eye joint production of pharmaceuticals (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:22
Belarus to open stores of national brand goods in Azerbaijan’s districts (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:12
Belarus interested in using BTK railway - envoy
Economy news 12:12
Azerbaijan aims to improve population’s supply with honey
Economy news 12:03
Azerbaijan improving honey bee gene pool
Economy news 11:57
Azerbaijan agrees on expansion of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office
Politics 11:52