Bank of Baku employee steals $425,000, gets caught leaving country

29 December 2017 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The funds in the amount of $425,000 embezzled by an employee of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku OJSC have already been returned to the bank, Eldar Hamidov, acting chairman of the bank’s board, told Trend Dec. 29.

He said that there are no reasons for concern.

“It was an unsuccessful attempt to steal money, and it was promptly foiled,” Hamidov said.

Earlier, a source in banking circles told Trend that the employee, whose name is not disclosed, tried to leave Azerbaijan with the stolen money.

The Bank of Baku has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994.

