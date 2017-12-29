MIDA LLC implementing first housing construction project on state order

29 December 2017 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

MIDA LLC under the State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan has started implementation of the first project for housing construction on the order of the Education Ministry, the company said in a message Dec. 29.

The building will be located in the Yasamal residential complex in Baku.

Some of the apartments in the building will be handed over by the ministry to its employees, and the remaining part of the apartments will be transferred to MIDA LLC for further sale through the “Preferential Housing” system.

Presently, MIDA is engaged in construction of the first preferential residential complex in the Yasamal district of Baku.

The monthly mortgage payment for a three-room apartment in the preferential residential complex will not exceed 300 manats and for a one-room apartment - 130-150 manats.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Dec. 29)

