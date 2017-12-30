Azerbaijan discloses volume of cotton harvested in 2017

30 December 2017 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As of December 29, 206,720 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee said in a message Dec. 30.

According to the message, among the country’s districts leading in cotton-picking in 2017 were Saatli (25,742 tons), Bilasuvar (24,761 tons), Barda (22,359 tons) and Aghjabadi (20,376 tons).

About 90,000 tons of cotton were harvested from a 51,000 hectare-area in Azerbaijan in 2016.

