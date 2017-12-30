Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

30 December 2017 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec.18

1.7001

Dec.25

1.7001

Dec.19

1.7001

Dec.26

1.7001

Dec.20

1.7001

Dec.27

1.7001

Dec.21

1.7001

Dec.28

1.7001

Dec.22

1.7001

Dec.29

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0149 manats or 0.7392 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.02182 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec.18

1.9994

Dec.25

2.0158

Dec.19

2.0048

Dec.26

2.0179

Dec.20

2.0132

Dec.27

2.0188

Dec.21

2.0176

Dec.28

2.0259

Dec.22

2.0144

Dec.29

2.0307

Average weekly

2.00988

Average weekly

2.02182

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats (1.3746 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02936 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec.18

0.0289

Dec.25

0.0291

Dec.19

0.029

Dec.26

0.0292

Dec.20

0.0289

Dec.27

0.0295

Dec.21

0.0289

Dec.28

0.0295

Dec.22

0.029

Dec.29

0.0295

Average weekly

0.02894

Average weekly

0.02936

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0038 manats or 0.8518 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44702 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec.18

0.4402

Dec.25

0.4461

Dec.19

0.4443

Dec.26

0.4470

Dec.20

0.4434

Dec.27

0.4464

Dec.21

0.4446

Dec.28

0.4457

Dec.22

0.4452

Dec.29

0.4499

Average weekly

0.44354

Average weekly

0.44702

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 36.7817 manats or by 1.698 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2183.35342 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec.18

2134.5691

Dec.25

2166.1994

Dec.19

2146.4188

Dec.26

2173.0933

Dec.20

2148.7054

Dec.27

2179.8342

Dec.21

2155.1063

Dec.28

2194.6591

Dec.22

2153.2957

Dec.29

2202.9811

Average weekly

2147.61906

Average weekly

2183.35342

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 23 December 17:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 12 November 12:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 5 August 15:48
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 1-5
Oil&Gas 8 May 11:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 4 March 15:23
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 18 February 16:13
Azerbaijani oil prices for Feb. 6-10
Oil&Gas 11 February 14:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 27 November 2016 13:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 14 November 2016 11:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 6 November 2016 11:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Business 17 September 2016 16:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 3 September 2016 15:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 27 August 2016 13:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 30 July 2016 17:30
Azerbaijani oil prices on June 20-24
Oil&Gas 27 June 2016 13:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 18 June 2016 12:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 23 May 2016 14:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 4 April 2016 13:36