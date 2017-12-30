Negative balance of Armenia's foreign trade turnover soars

30 December 2017 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

The negative balance of Armenia’s foreign trade balance reached $1.757 million in January-November 2017, increasing by 31.8 percent for the year, the Armenian media reported citing the national statistics service Dec. 30.

Armenia's foreign trade turnover amounted to $5.784 billion in January-November 2017.

The volume of export reached $2.014 billion for the reporting period, increasing by 23.5 percent for the year. The volume of imports increased by 24 percent up to $3.770 billion.

