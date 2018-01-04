Azerbaijani banks obtain Central Bank’s notes worth 80M manats

4 January 2018 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 250 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message Jan. 4.

The message says that the demand was lower than the supply – banks applied for 80.06 million manats at par value.

The deadline for payments on the notes is Jan. 31, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1.7001 manats = 1$ on Jan. 4)

