Uzbekistan introduces new Сommodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity

4 January 2018 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan introduced the renewed Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity on Jan. 1.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier signed the Decree on Introduction of the 2017 Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity.

The document notes that the World Customs Organization made changes and additions to the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding Systems (HS), which came into force in 2017.

Thus, President Mirziyoyev put the 2017 Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity - developed on the basis of the updated HS - into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Uzbek foreign trade turnover for the first nine months of 2017 grew 16.7 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to about $20 billion.

